Through Aug. 24, the Harlin Museum Board of Directors invites the community to come explore their wild side with a trip through the museum’s Hathcock Gallery to see “Welcome to the Wilderness: Hunting, Fishing and Trapping in the Pioneer Ozarks.”
This unique exhibit combines historical artifacts with informative educational components in an engaging display of the Ozarks’ favorite outdoor pastimes: hunting for wildlife, fishing the waterways and trapping for pelts.
When the region was first settled in the 1830s, people carved a living out of the wilderness utilizing these skills; today, while these practices are more recreational than survivalist, the traditions live on in the history passed down through generations of family outdoorsmen and women.
Thanks to the generosity of Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Wildlife Damage Control Biologist Scott McWilliams, visitors can see steel-jaw animal traps on display and a multitude of animal hides. McWilliams’ private collection, on loan to the museum for this show only, include examples of the region’s smaller creatures — the striped skunk, American badger, red fox, long-tailed weasel, North American river otter and raccoon — as well as furs of the much larger Ozark predators, such as the black bear, the grey wolf and the mountain lion.
From furs to fowl, local visitors will also enjoy the tribute display dedicated to longtime Ozarks resident Rick Cochran, featuring an article with his turkey-hunting trade secrets originally published in Russ Cochran’s West Plains Gazette, Vol. 1, along with his turkey tail-feather fans, beards, turkey calls and favorite lucky hunting cap.
A 16-foot wooden johnboat dominates the north wall of the gallery, a relic of a bygone era that saw these long, narrow, flat-bottomed boats being built right on the riverbank. Designed for fishing the pools of the Ozark rivers and floating over the swift shallow riffles, the johnboat floated downstream with the current and was the preferred mode of water transport until it was replaced by the much lighter modern aluminum boat.
In compliment to the artifacts, the gallery walls are lined with fine art depicting the beauty of the natural landscape and varying scenes featuring hunting parties, fishermen on the river, turkey shoots and hunting dogs, several of which were created by world-renowned Shannon County artist, L.L. Broadfoot.
Harlin Museum is located at 405 Worcester Ave, West Plains, and its hours of operation are from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday. Admission to the museum is free; monetary donations are appreciated.
Currently, the museum board is raising funds to complete the framing of the permanent art collection, including the unpublished Broadfoot “Stoney of the Wildwood” series and the Woolsey historical West Plains mural prints, in time for the Missouri state bicentennial in 2021.
All patrons designating their donation for framing will have their name or the name of a loved one included on a plaque affixed to the frame.
The James P. Harlin Foundation, the controlling entity of the museum, is a nonprofit run by volunteers from the community. For more information, call the museum desk at 256-7801 or send an email to info@harlinmuseum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.