The Howell County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Monday in Room 302 on the third floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains, for its twice-weekly meeting.
After approving payroll, commissioners expect to open and consider a 2019 or newer standard cab truck for the Road and Bridge Department, with a decision due by 11 a.m.
The commission will meet at 11 a.m. with Howell County 911 Director Steve Gleghorn to consider opting into a prepaid cell phone tax. At 1:15 p.m., commissioners will meet with University of Missouri Extension Office representatives to hear updates on county programs, and at 2 p.m., the Howell County Board of Equalization will meet with the commissioners.
The commission will approve accounts payable and recognize any guests that may be present.
