West Plains Council on the Arts (WPCA) will host a no-sew fabric pumpkin workshop, conducted by local artist Tara Hensley, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Hampton Inn, West Plains. The cost for the workshop is $30, all supplies included.
In this workshop, participants will create three quick and easy stuffed fabric pumpkins for indoor use, which organizers describe as perfect for the autumn season.
The fabric pumpkins are no sew and suitable for crafters of all levels. Fabric pumpkins are one way to welcome fall with home decorations, with a variety of ways to personalize and dress them up.
The pumpkins are fun to make, said organizers, adding that once crafters have mastered them, they will be able to make more for family and friends as gifts or a last- minute Halloween or Thanksgiving decoration or centerpiece.
Tara Hensley was raised in a small town in the Appalachian foothills of southern Ohio until about the age of 12. Her upbringing included being a member in the Patchworkers 4-H club, where most of her projects consisted of food, sewing and crafts taught by her mother, a 4-H leader. Hensley won ribbons for her work at local and state fairs, including an award for Outstanding of the Day at the Ohio State Fair. Hensley now lives in West Plains.
“For the most part I have created things for my own home but now have decided to share those things that I create and cherish so much,” said Hensley. “My passion is for what they are calling these days — rustic, primitive and farmhouse. Most of my items have been upcycled from a vintage piece or made from a common household item. This is what inspires me.
“Of course, I love frequenting vintage resale shops and antique stores for my inspirations, so most items that I make are pre-loved and show wear. DIY is a way of life in the Midwest.”
Space is limited. Reserve a ticket through Eventbrite on the West Plains Council of the Arts Facebook event page, “No Sew Fabric Pumpkin Workshop,” or call Paula at 293-2325.
