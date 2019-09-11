A Pomona resident has been charged with two counts of failure to register as a sex offender after allegedly neglecting to inform authorities of a vehicle he was driving, then missing an appointment in late August to register with the Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
Ronald Leslie Becker II, 29, was reportedly pulled over for speeding on May 19 on Highway 17 by Cpl. J.S. Cunningham of Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Willow Springs. Becker was ticketed on a charge of failure to wear a seat belt.
During a check of Becker’s information it was discovered Becker hadn’t listed the vehicle he was driving in sex offender registration information as required, Cunningham reported.
Becker allegedly told the trooper he had been advised he could operate the vehicle short distances from his home and that he would add it to his registry the following Monday when he was scheduled to update it.
In court documents, Howell County Sex Offender Coordinator Deputy Jennifer Harper reported on Aug. 27 Becker failed to show up to register, and hadn’t as of Aug. 30 despite several attempts to contact him.
He was convicted in August of 2012 of second-degree statutory rape, the charges filed in Howell County, Harper said.
A summons has been issued on each of the charges, according to court records.
