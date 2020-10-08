A Willow Springs man originally wanted on a charge of resisting arrest after reportedly fleeing law enforcement in August is now facing six more felonies after allegedly running from law enforcement again on Monday.
Ryan W. Perkins, 42, was reportedly tasered by Howell County deputies at the conclusion of the pursuit and dropped an unsheathed fixed-blade knife. He is charged with two counts each of first-degree assault on a special victim, or attempt, and armed criminal action, as well as a count each of first-degree drug trafficking, or attempt, and resisting arrest for a felony.
Howell County Deputy Logan Wake, in documents submitted to prosecutors, reported that, on Monday, when he attempted to stop the vehicle Perkins was riding in because one of the brake lights was out, the vehicle failed to yield. Instead, it continued south on County Road 1010, west on AM Highway, south on County Road 5570, then west on County Road 5800.
There, the vehicle stopped, and Perkins allegedly exited it from the front passenger side and fled, carrying a green box. He was reportedly apprehended after being chased over a fence. When a Taser was deployed on Perkins, he reportedly dropped a knife that had been removed from its sheath during the foot pursuit.
Perkins continued to resist arrest by trying to run and refusing to comply when told to remove his hands from under his torso, Wake said. After his arrest, the area was searched and a green fixed blade knife and a green box was found.
A police K9 Unit was dispatched to the scene and alerted on the green box, which was reportedly found to contain 49 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, plus several items of paraphernalia.
Perkins was taken to Ozarks Medical Center then released to the Howell County Jail. According to the sheriff’s office, Perkins was in violation of his parole from previous conviction and was transported to the Department of Corrections.
Charges were filed Sept. 22 related to an Aug. 14 incident when Perkins allegedly led police on a high speed chase that began in Willow Springs and ended with his vehicle overturning.
Officer Travis Weaver of the Willow Springs Police Department reported to county prosecutors at about 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 14 he saw a white Dodge Dakota traveling northbound on North Harris Street at 55 mph in a 35 mph zone.
When Weaver activated his lights, the vehicle failed to yield, and as it passed the Willow Springs golf course the truck blew a tire and went onto the wrong side of the road, Weaver said.
A state trooper joined the pursuit at DD Highway and it continued onto County Road 1130 when the vehicle began to fishtail, Weaver reported.
About three miles further down the road, the truck rolled and landed in a ditch facing the opposite direction it was traveling, and Perkins, who was identified to Weaver by a passenger in the truck, fled the scene.
The passenger made a statement to law enforcement and refused medical treatment following the crash. The passenger also claimed a small baggie containing a crystalline substance located in the area of the wreck belonged to Perkins. His bond on that charge has been set at $25,000, according to court records.
Court records also show Perkins was convicted of resisting arrest in Howell County in 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2016. Perkins pleaded guilty in 2018 to the 2016 charge and was sentenced to four years in prison in April of 2018, according to court records.
