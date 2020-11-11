A West Plains business owner is facing a felony charge after allegedly forging a former employee's name on a document after the former employee had gone into business for herself.
Paige V. Pruett, 38, County Road 4280, appeared in court Monday before Associate 37th Circuit Judge Donna Anthony, having been issued a summons on a charge of forgery, according to court documents. She is next scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Dec. 14.
Pruett is the owner of Pruett's Pool and Spa Service. On July 21, the former employee filed a complaint with the West Plains Police Department stating she had been laid off from Pruett's business for some time, according to a statement to prosecutors from Officer Bad Jones.
After discovering she was not going to be hired back, the woman said she decided to open her own business offering the same type of services, said Jones. On March 27, she reportedly received a letter from Pruett's Pool and Spa containing a document that appeared to be signed by her, agreeing not to open a competing business.
The former employee denies ever signing such a document and sent it and other paperwork to a handwriting expert, who reportedly told her it seemed the person who filled out the document also signed it.
The woman told police she appeared in court on June 25, along with Pruett, and Pruett allegedly told her attorney she was the person who filled out the non-compete agreement. A civil case in which Pruett has filed for an injunction against the other woman’s business is ongoing, overseen by Associate 37th Circuit Judge Sandra Brewer (formerly West).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.