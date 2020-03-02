About 50 city and county officials, economic developers and business leaders from West Plains, Willow Springs and Mtn. View convened Thursday at Great Rivers Distributing in Pomona for an annual meeting regarding Heritage Business Park.
The business park, in which Great Rivers is situated, is a collaborative effort between the three cities operated by Ozarks Development Corporation.
The evening featured State Department of Economic Development Southeast Regional Manager Shad Burner as guest speaker. He spoke about the advantages of Opportunity Zones such as the Heritage Business Park.
West Plains Economic Development Director Dave Bossemeyer explained Opportunity Zones offer tax breaks and capital gains incentives not normally available.
“It allows businesses more flexibility to reinvest that money,” Bossemeyer said. The designation of lower-income areas as Opportunity Zones came about as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, as a way to bring new investments into economically distressed communities.
City administrators Tom Stehn of West Plains, Mike Wake of Mtn. View and Beverly Hicks of Willow Springs each gave updates on economic developments and opportunities within their cities.
Howell County Presiding Commissioner Mark Collins also spoke about the internet sales tax approved by voters in April 2018 and the Road & Bridge Capital Improvement Fund, which the tax supports. According to Collins the county began collecting revenue from the sales tax in November 2019.
ODC Marketing Committee Chairman Dan Singletary gave updates about infrastructure improvements for the business park such as painting the water tower, upgrading the water lines and fixing the sewer lift station.
According to Bossemeyer, while infrastructure improvements are underway, to date, no new businesses are coming into the park. However, he said, the meeting was still productive and informative.
“The meeting went well and it’s always good to have people communicating with each other,” Bossmeyer said.
