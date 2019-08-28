The abbreviated descriptions below are intended to make the public aware of some of the new legislation enacted by the Missouri General Assembly which is related to crime and motor vehicles. The listed legislation has been signed into law. Unless otherwise noted, these laws go into effect today.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol wishes to make the public aware of several of these new laws or changes to increase public awareness and education. For a complete description of these newly enacted laws, visit house.mo.gov, Missouri House of Representatives, or senate.mo.gov, Missouri Senate, websites.
SB 89, RELATED TO
TRANSPORTATION
Vehicle inspections (Sections 301.020, 301.191, and 307.350 RSMo.): Currently, the Department of Revenue collects odometer information for motor vehicles 5 years old or less, and retains this information for a period of five years. This act modifies this requirement to specify that the DOR shall collect odometer information for motor vehicles aged 10 years or less with fewer than 150,000 miles on the odometer, and retain the information for a period of 10 years (Section 301.020 RSMo.).
The act also modifies homemade trailer inspection requirements by making the requirement applicable to all homemade trailers, rather than only to homemade trailers over 16 feet in length, and by raising the inspection fee from $10 to $25 (Section 301.191 RSMo.).
Currently, motor vehicles are exempt from biennial mechanical inspection requirements for a period of five years following their model year. This act instead exempts motor vehicles for a period of 10 years following their model year, provided the vehicle has fewer than 150,000 miles on the odometer (Section 307.350 RSMo.).
Commercial driver licenses (Sections 302.170, 302.720, and 302.768 RSMo.): This act adds test score documents from Missouri commercial third-party tester examiners to an exemption from the prohibition against retaining certain driver’s license application materials (Section 302.170.3(2) RSMo.). The act specifies that skills and written test waiver documents may be retained for commercial driver’s instruction permits in addition to commercial driver’s license applicants (Section 302.170.3(5) RSMo.).
The act provides that commercial driver instruction permits shall be nonrenewable, and lengthens, from six months to one year the period for which the permits are valid. This act increases from $5 to $10 the fee for a commercial driver instruction permit, and specifies that the fee for a duplicate shall be $5. This act also repeals a provision allowing for the issuance of a 30-day commercial driver instruction permit (Section 302.720.1 RSMo.).
The act specifies that applicants for a commercial driver license shall complete an entry-level driver training program as required under federal law (Section 302.720.2 RSMo.).
The director of revenue currently has the authority to waive the driving skills test for a commercial driver license for qualified military applicants. This act allows the director of revenue to also waive the written test, and to waive the skills and written tests for commercial driver’s instruction permits. The act repeals the list of specific requirements an applicant must certify he or she meets, and specifies that the applicant shall meet all federal and state qualifications and shall be required to complete applicable tests that are not waived (Section 302.720.2(5) RSMo.).
Beginning Dec. 1, the Department of Revenue shall certify as a third-party tester any private education institution or other private entity, provided the necessary qualifications are met (Section 302.720.6 RSMo.).
This act provides for the use of an electronic verification system, approved by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, to receive medical examiner’s certificates for commercial driver license issuance (Section 302.768.3 RSMo.).
The hearing shall determine only whether the person was involved in a highway crash when a worker or emergency responder was hit, whether applicable guidelines for notice and signage were properly implemented, and whether the investigating officer had probable cause to believe the person’s negligence contributed to the vehicle striking a highway worker or substantially contributed to the vehicle striking an emergency responder.
If the court determines any of these conditions to not be satisfied, the court shall order the director to reinstate the individual’s license.
Administrative rulings and any related evidence used to reinstate a license under these provisions shall not be subject to subpoena or otherwise discoverable in any administrative, civil or criminal case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.