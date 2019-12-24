A Summersville man has been charged with driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another related to a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 14 that took the life of a Mtn. View resident.
A warrant with a $500,000 bond was issued Thursday for Tanner Cole Beasley, 26, also charged with second-degree assault, making a false report and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, resulting in an accident. The first two charges are felonies, the other two misdemeanors.
Heath L. Wadkins, 30, was a passenger in a 2005 Chrysler Touring van driven by Jessica A. Messex, 30, Willow Springs. Beasley’s vehicle, a 2000 Jeep Wrangler, was traveling southbound on Highway 137 in Texas County, about six miles north of Willow Springs in Texas County, when it crossed the centerline and struck Messex’s northbound van.
The report shows that Beasley’s vehicle rolled and both vehicles ran off the road.
Beasley and Messex each suffered serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment. Wadkins was pronounced dead at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater, according to Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Crash lead investigator Msgt. S.N. Foster reported Beasley and Messex were wearing seatbelts, but Wadkins was not.
In court documents Cpl. T. Nelson, who also investigated the crash, noted Messex was entrapped and suffered a serious head injury and severed fingers. A second passenger in Messex’s vehicle, Joseph D. Phelps, 31, left the scene of the accident, according to Nelson.
When asked who was driving his vehicle, Beasley allegedly told Nelson it was a man named Wilbur. When the trooper asked Beasley to spell Wilbur’s name, he noticed Beasley’s speech was slurred and his breath and body smelled of alcohol.
When asked how much alcohol he had consumed, Beasley reportedly replied “six” before consenting to a blood alcohol test and continuing to deny he was the driver. A preliminary breathalyzer test showed a .180 percent blood alcohol level, Nelson added.
That is slightly higher than twice the legal limit in Missouri, which is .08 percent.
