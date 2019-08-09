Ozark Independent Living (O.I.L.) will hold a basic beginners sign language class starting Sept. 3 and continuing on Tuesdays through Oct. 8. Each session is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the conference room, Ozark Action Building 2, 710 E. Main St. in West Plains
Instruction will be provided by West Plains resident Sue Cawthron at no cost to participants through O.I.L.’s sponsorship, but the American Sign Language book used for the course costs $30.
“The books are for sale from O.I.L. at $30 each which is a discounted price,” said O.I.L. Independent Living Services Manager Kathy Bauer. “The books are new and the students keep them after the classes are over. Sue prefers everyone have a book so they can practice and study between classes.”
Class size is limited. For more information or to reserve a place in the class, call Bauer at 256-8714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.