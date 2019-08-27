While apparently minimal, damage was reported on both sides of the Missouri-Arkansas state line early Tuesday after a severe thunderstorm made its way through the area.
Trees fallen on roads and downed power lines were reported in Howell County and Ozark County and in Fulton County, Ark.
Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative reported damage from fallen trees and lightning.
“The outages were widespread, but the system handled it well,” said Dakota Bates, Howell-Oregon member communications specialist. “Only a peak of 400 people were without power.”
West Plains city utilities reported minor power outages after lightning struck a power pole transformer that lay burning on the ground near the Coca-Cola Bottling Plant on Old Airport Road.
In Fulton County, law enforcement reported trees and power lines down on Highway 395 north in Moko, about two miles south of Lanton. Highway 395 is the Arkansas component to Highway 17 on the Missouri side.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield had issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday for southern Howell County, in anticipation of a line of storms moving from Ozark County producing torrential rainfall, 70 mph winds and quarter-size hail. The warning was allowed to expire at 1:30 a.m.
According to NWS officials, the area should receive a respite from storms for the foreseeable future as clear skies and temperatures in the mid 80s are expected to remain through the Labor Day weekend.
