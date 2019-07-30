On March 11, Cody Lunsford was named Acting District Ranger of the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs (ACW) Ranger District of the Mark Twain National Forest (MTNF); this month, that title becomes permanent.
Lunsford was named permanent district ranger July 7. He comes to Mark Twain National Forest from the Daniel Boone National Forest in Kentucky, where he oversaw the natural resources and fire programs. Both are operated under the U.S. Forest Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“I am honored that I was selected to serve as the District Ranger,” said Lunsford. “I am glad I had a chance to engage with the community on my detail assignment and am ready to keep all the great projects we are working on moving forward.”
“The forest is excited to have Cody join our Forest Service team,” said Acting Deputy Forest Supervisor Jennifer Youngblood. “He brings a wealth of technical skills along with a wonderful appreciation for the communities served by the MTNF.”
The ACW Ranger District’s landscapes includes oak-hickory forests, shortleaf pine forests and glades. Western desertlike habitats in the glades and eastern forests merge together to provide habitat for myriad unique and wonderful wildlife, including eagles, roadrunners black bears, scorpions and tarantulas.
This part of Mark Twain National Forest is also a great recreation destination, said Forest Service officials, noting the North Fork River is the pride of Willow Springs Area. Nine major springs flow into the river; two of the largest, Big Springs and Blue Spring, contribute some 18 million gallons of cold, clear water every day. The river is popular with canoeists as well as anglers.
The ACW Ranger District contains three of seven Congressionally-designated Wilderness Areas; Devil’s Backbone, Hercules Glades and Piney Creek wildernesses; and it has the forest’s only National Forest Scenic Byways—Blue Buck Knob, Glade Top Trail and Sugar Camp.
Lunsford earned a degree in rangeland ecology management with an emphasis in prescribed fire from Oklahoma State University. Lunsford has been employed with the USDA since 2004. He began his Forest Service career on the Coconino National Forest in Flagstaff, Ariz. as a wildland firefighter, and since then he has been employed with both the Forest Service and the Natural Resource Conservation Service.
Lunsford has a strong passion for prescribed fire and natural resource management. He has been fortunate to be able to use his knowledge and skills in both government settings and for the private agricultural sector in many different parts of the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.