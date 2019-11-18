The West Plains Civic Center will be filled with the sound of Christmas music starting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7 as the ninth annual Toys For Tots Christmas Concert returns to the stage.
Scheduled to perform over the course of two evenings, 25 singers and musicians will come together in this annual benefit for Toys For Tots.
The celebration traditionally helps kick off the Christmas season, helping make Christmas merry by collecting toys for boys and girls of the Ozarks, said promoters, who add the event has become a favorite of the Christmas season for area residents.
The program this year will feature talent from the Ozarks, as well as singers and musicians from Branson, Nashville, Tenn., Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas. The program is presented through the combined efforts of The United States Marine Corps League and local television station K36NN TV, Channel 36.
The concert will include traditional Christmas songs, some of which have become popular more recently, as well as some new Christmas songs, written by regional songwriters. Bluegrass, country, contemporary and traditional Christmas music will be performed on a stage beautifully decorated with over two dozen lighted Christmas trees. The price of admission is one new, unwrapped toy for a child, or a donation at the door.
Among the singers scheduled to appear are The Ozarks Christian Academy Children’s Choir, The Mattingly Family, Mary Fay Jackson, The Tiptons, Dan Duncan and the TV 36 Band, The Howell Family, Paul Winchester, Ava Kasich, Heart To Heart, Donna Kilmurray, Mike Wellman, Billy Hale, The Mark Hall Family, Jaidyn LeBorde, Taylor Hall Family, Carolyn DeMent, Vicky Dancer, Rev. Scott Williamson and Ron Childress and Band.
The talent will be varied each night, said promoters. Some artists will sing both nights; others will sing one night only.
Toys collected will benefit children living in Howell County and the counties immediately surrounding Howell County, according to Dan Duncan, organizer of the event. Those toys will be received at the door and dispersed by the United States Marine Corp League.
The public is welcome to attend both nights of the family event, and parents are encouraged to bring their children.
For more information, call 372-1129.
