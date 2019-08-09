On Tuesday, the West Plains Police Department participated in the 36th annual National Night Out for the first time.
Six events were organized in West Plains neighborhoods and a seventh was found later in the evening, said officials. Neighborhoods were asked to contact the department to let them know of their organized events so officers could stop by.
“I was intrigued by the interest and the success of the evening for the first time,” said Police Chief Stephen Monticelli. “I would also like to thank the West Plains Fire Department for partnering with us and helping us interact with the public.”
Officers and firefighters visited NHC HealthCare and played horseshoes with residents while enjoying ice cream, and other areas had hot dogs, hamburgers, and beverages to share among friends.
“The West Plains Police Department wants to continue to build stronger partnerships with our community to improve the quality of life for our citizens because we cannot do it alone,” said Monticelli.
West Plains will participate in next year’s event, on Aug. 4, 2020.
The annual nationwide event is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and cosponsored by the local police department.
National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anticrime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
