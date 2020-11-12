A military service that was first guided by stars has led to a lifetime of duty bound by honor for Charles "Chuck" Tutone, who, with wife Janice, owns Tu-Goats Antiques at 41 Court Square in West Plains.
The Tutones have spent decades collecting pieces, beginning for Chuck in about 1970, when he lived in Iowa.
"I was more or less a picker when I lived In Iowa," Chuck said. That was also the time he was serving in the U.S. Army, where he began his career as a surveyor in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
He enlisted in 1969, during the Vietnam War, with the intention of being a combat engineer. He was trained to be a surveyor instead in a time before GPS, which meant mapping coordinates by star position rather than by satellite. He left the military in 1974, but kept the career until retirement.
It was an auspicious time to have that job in the military, with the military's budget.
"We had the best equipment, we had the best of everything," Chuck remembers.
That included the planetarium at Ft. Belvoir in Virginia, about a half-mile from George Washington's home, Mt. Vernon. It was the only planetarium operated by the U.S. Army at the time and Chuck used it to teach surveying students to navigate and plot map points by the stars, and he was assistant director.
Part of his job was also giving civilian tours and making presentations about astronomy.
He was also on the U.S. Army Drill Team, performing in parades and at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C.
The Tutones married and raised their family in the Prescott, Ariz., moving to West Plains after retirement. They had friends in West Plains, had visited the area and loved the local scenery and abundance of historic mills located in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.
Though not active U.S. military for decades, Chuck has remained involved in veterans’ services and the community. He is a member of the American Legion Post 639, based in Springfield, and AVMETS Post 98 locally, which is now making holiday food boxes, about 100 so far.
AMVETS is also giving out cards to veterans for a free drink at the post, located off of County Road 6070 (old U.S. 160) in West Plains.
He took part in the recent motorcycle escort of the traveling Vietnam Wall Memorial, and was a member of the Honor Guard at the interment ceremony of World War II veteran Orval Austin Tranbarger, of Mtn. View.
Tranbarger was killed during Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7,1941, and his remains were returned to Mtn. View for burial in August after being identified decades later.
Chuck’s dedication to service remains to this day; he and other veterans also installed the flags around Court Square in honor of Veterans Day and he is a member of the Patriot Guard Riders, a motorcycle honor guard that serves at military funerals at the request of families.
As for their antiques business, the Tutones say they really enjoy their job and the hunt for antiques. The items are almost exclusively dated from before 1960. The store's daily hours may be found on the business Facebook page @Tu-Goats, and vary somewhat. The business also has an Instagram page.
"We enjoy the search," Janice said, adding they don't shop online for items, and make regular buying trips in the area and further out, sometimes making stops on occasional trips back to Arizona, where they've kept their house. Their daughter currently lives there.
"We enjoy traveling around when we have time,” said Chuck. “We've gone from Iowa all the way west.”
They are especially enamored of old advertising art and store displays promoting products. Some of their finds include art featuring Ronald Reagan as a young actor promoting Bickmore Easy-Shave Cream, Harley-Davidson oil cans from the 1930s, and a case from an era when traveling salesmen went door-to-door with men's shoe samples.
Their fondness for the unique and different, and their interest in the history of the objects shows.
Chuck points to a tool that resembles a pike or harpoon. It is an antique fireman's hook, he says, the literal hook in the phrase "hook and ladder," used to pull down burning and unstable building materials.
It is rare to find them intact because the wooden handle on most of them ended up burning, Chuck remarks. A cone-shaped firefighting bucket is also among the firefighting memorabilia on display.
Some other unusual items include tribal Pygmy art pieces Janice bought from a vendor at a Rose Bowl show.
In speaking of his military service and those he served with, Chuck also holds a steadfast memory, and reminds all of sacrifices made.
