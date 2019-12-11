Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway reportedly found during an audit of the Black Mountain Community Improvement District (CID) in Carter County that almost $300,000 in taxpayer funds had been used for unlawful purposes.
That amount includes about $126,000 worth of improvements to the Black Mountain Convenience Store in 2013 and 2014, owned at the time by CID board members Donald Black, Curtis Black and Jacob Black.
“We discovered several members of the initial Black Mountain CID board used taxpayer money for their own benefit,” Galloway said. “CIDs are meant to fund projects that benefit the community. They aren’t supposed to be illegal personal piggy banks for board members or anyone else, especially for spectacularly improper projects like a $10,000 walk-in beer cave.”
In 2013 and 2014, CID funds were used to make $125,972 worth of improvements to the convenience store, according to Galloway’s audit. Those improvements included new fuel pumps ($52,324), a new canopy over the pumps ($25,866), and a new walk-in beer cave ($9,960), as well as remodeling of restrooms, new wallpaper and painting, and electrical work. Six months after the work was completed, the convenience store was reportedly sold to new owners.
Other violations include inadequate documentation to support about $77,000 in expenses, including $51,000 paid to entities owned by board members and the reimbursement of $135,000 in private business construction costs to a local developer with past business connections to the board chairman without a written agreement.
Black Mountain CID was organized and approved by the city of Van Buren in 2010 to create a sales tax for the purpose of making public infrastructure improvements inside the district’s 17 acres. All but one member of the initial CID board owned property or businesses in the CID. The current board has four new members and one vacancy.
Last December, two members of the current board contacted the State Auditor’s Office with concerns about how the previous board had spent taxpayer dollars. After an initial review, the Auditor’s Office determined further investigation was warranted and the current Black Mountain CID Board passed a resolution formally requesting and authorizing an audit.
The current board responded to the audit by saying they have implemented or will implement the recommendations. Auditor Galloway said her office has sent the audit findings to state and federal law enforcement authorities.
