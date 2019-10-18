THE ONCE-STATELY HOUSE at 919 Grace Ave. in West Plains, built in 1888, is now owned by Ozark Action. Not much is known of the 4,500-square-foot home’s early years until 1951, when Doc and Nellie Heinrich and their nine children took ownership. The Heinrichs turned the house into West Plains first licensed elder care facility. During Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Terry Sanders, interim executive director of Ozark Action, said it is hoped the house will be demolished by the end of November.