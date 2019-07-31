WEST PLAINS BANK AND TRUST COMPANY recently made a $5,000 donation to the West Plains Police Department K9 Unit fund, rounding out the total needed to purchase two police K9s and cover costs associated with training and equipment. On hand for the check presentation, from left, were: West Plains Police Department Lieutenant Kyle Ellison, Chief Stephen Monticelli, Patrol Officer Justin Brown, Retired K9 Tuk, West Plains Bank and Trust Company Senior Customer Service Representative Becky Brewer, President/Chief Executive Officer David M. Gohn, Loan Processor Jessica Peterman and Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer Steve Korbe.