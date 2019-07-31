West Plains Bank and Trust Company has made a sizeable donation to the West Plains Police Department K9 Unit fund, bringing the department closer to the possibility of adding two new dogs to its team, says Police Chief Stephen Monticelli.
“West Plains Bank has provided the donation of $5,000 for the fundraiser for the Canine Program that will allow us the funding, along with other fundraisers and donations, for the department to look at two canines in the Canine Division,” said Monticelli, adding that all funding received has been specifically earmarked for that program.
The chief confirmed the police department will be getting two canines, but their acquisition will be timed to avoid a situation in which the department does not have a police dog in the future.
“We are hopeful one of the two will be in service within the next six months,” said Monticelli.
According to West Plains Bank and Trust Company President and CEO David M. Gohn, efforts by local law enforcement officers to raise money for the protection and betterment of our community have been impressive.
“The officers have worked tirelessly to bring attention to the importance of the K9 unit and have put together a very successful campaign to fund the addition of a second K9,” he said. “We recognize that the specific training K9s receive allows them to assist law enforcement officers in ways other tools cannot. They are invaluable partners in situations that require extensive searches or difficult suspect apprehensions.”
Gohn said the bank believes in investing in the communities it serves and supporting the K9 unit aligns with that effort.
“The safety of our community depends on vigilance in keeping crime rates low,” he said. “We believe our police force is much stronger with the aid of K9s and we are proud to join the many other businesses and individuals, who have proven they agree, by also supporting the West Plains Police Department.”
