A former West Plains man has been charged with five felony counts of distribution of a controlled substance after a narcotics search warrant served in 2016 allegedly uncovered methamphetamine, scales, a ledger detailing drug transactions, prescription pills and about $6,200 in cash.
A warrant has been issued for Danny A. Lewis, 42, Pine Bluff, Ark., with bond set at $20,000, according to court documents.
The search warrant was served at 6:24 a.m. Oct. 20, 2016, at a home on Texas Street in West Plains by the West Plains Police Department, the Howell County Sheriff’s Department and officers with the South Central Drug Task Force.
According to law enforcement, Lewis was present at the home and during the search a glass smoking pipe with white residue was reportedly found in plain view by officers. A second individual at the home allegedly denied any knowledge of controlled substances in the home, but cell phone evidence collected after the search indicated the subject was also distributing controlled substances.
Items reportedly seized during the search included five bags of a white crystalline substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The drugs were allegedly packaged in amounts consistent with distribution, the largest containing 7.5 grams and two of the smaller bags containing a half gram each.
Scales and a ledger detailing monetary transactions were also found, according to court documents. Prescription drugs reportedly found totaled 61 pills, including one lorazepam, one carisoprodol, 18 hydrocodone, 25 diazepam, three acetaminophen and propoxyphene, 10 oxycodone, one Concerta and two clonazepam.
A plastic bag also contained what appeared to be psilocybin mushrooms and officers reportedly found $6,191 worth of cash in the home, mostly in bills smaller than $100, according to reports.
