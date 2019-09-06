The West Plains City Council will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday at the city hall to vote on approving a utility extension agreement between the city and H&W Real Estate Investments, a holding company which acquired land for a new West Plains Veterinary Supply warehouse on Clark Avenue.
A similar proposal to extend city utilities failed to pass during the council’s monthly meeting Aug. 19.
A special work session was convened Wednesday and a tentative agreement was met.
The council will also suspend the issuance of new rural service agreements immediately for water, sewer and electric until a later date, to be determined.
Those currently with a rural service agreement will not be affected by the action.
