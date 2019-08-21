If three developers are successful, West Plains may soon have new multifamily housing units to fill a need for affordable housing for residents, including the elderly and at-risk populations such as the homeless and victims of domestic violence.
West Plains City Council members voted Monday to lend their support to two developers seeking to apply for Missouri Housing Development Commission and the Missouri Department of Economic Development funding in the construction of low income and at-risk population housing.
A previous decision to prevent a property at the corner of Joann Drive and Lexington Avenue to be rezoned from R-1, which excludes multifamily housing units, was reversed. The property will now be zoned R-3, which allows for multifamily housing.
Developer Lucas Romans had previously stated plans to build affordable housing at the site.
Autumn Creek Estates, a development proposed by Maco Development Company, would add 60 two-bedroom units on eight acres bounded by Bruce Smith Parkway on the south and Garner Drive on the east, behind King Garden Buffet. One duplex, one fourplex, and nine buildings with six apartments each are planned.
Each planned two-bedroom unit is 981 square feet and a community building of about 1,572 square feet containing an office, exercise room and community room would be built on the location.
The units will house seniors.
The property is intended to be similar to Courtyard Estates on Lambert Lane off of Bill Virdon Boulevard, also developed by Maco, according to company representative Dan Sanders. Sanders added Courtyard Estates filled up almost immediately, and there was a waiting list of 43 applicants, meaning the new units could be filled quickly.
The Vecino Group, in partnership with Catholic Charities of Springfield, is looking to build 60 apartments on five acres just across Bruce Smith Parkway to the south, behind Westlake Ace Hardware.
The development, to be called Libertad, is planned to offer affordable housing, with 20% of the units set aside for citizens at risk, including homeless individuals and survivors of domestic violence.
Vecino Group’s aim is to address a broader community need, according to representative Stacy Jurado-Miller, who said the development is designed based on the permanent supportive housing model. She described the model as nationally recognized as the best practices model for providing a long term solution to homelessness and the needs of survivors of domestic violence by integrating at risk populations into quality family housing.
Services will include an office onsite and assistance with case management and supportive services, Jurado-Miller added.
“Because of those services and case management, the families would be as successful and sustainable as any other family living within that development and within the community,” said Jurado-Miller.
“Our mission is to seek to improve the lives of the vulnerable by providing quality, compassion and social services which meet local needs,” added Riley Daniels of Catholic Charities, addressing the council.
He described the charity as “serving all people of all faiths,” with nine offices in the 39 most southern counties of Missouri. He said the organization, in operation for 10 years, had 5,600 clients last year and addresed the needs of veterans, homeless people, survivors of domestic violence and women coping with crisis pregnancies.
Homelessness and family strengthening programs served 1,600 clients last year, he added, and the group also offers financial counseling resources.
Councilwoman Jessica Nease expressed her concern that truly needy populations would be served first, and asked if there was an application process in place to ensure the program wouldn’t be taken advantage of.
City Administrator Tom Stehn reassured Nease he and other city officials are traveling to Poplar Bluff this week for training in the application process.
