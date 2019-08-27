English and language arts teacher Zachary Hamby of Ava High School in Douglas County has been named one of seven finalists in the running to be named the 2020 Missouri Teacher of the Year by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
After receiving more than 240 nominations from citizens, school districts and charter schools throughout the state of Missouri, DESE officials announced the finalists Tuesday morning. This year’s finalists represent five different regions across the state and highlight the broad range of course options helping to prepare Missouri students for success beyond graduation, said officials.
“I want to commend every teacher in Missouri for their hard work as we start the school year,” Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Margie Vandeven said. “These seven finalists provide a snapshot of the lasting impact great teachers have on our students from the first to the last day they step into a Missouri public school. We couldn’t be more excited for this announcement.”
In addition to Hamby, the finalists include automotive technology teacher Dan Brinkman, Four Rivers Career Center in Washington; English language arts teacher Melissa Grandel, Fordland High School; fourth grade teacher Denise Henggeler, Northwest Nodaway Elementary in Nodaway County; physics, physical science and STEM (science, technology engineering and math) teacher Kevin Lay, Owensville High School in Gasconade County; first grade teacher Rachael Wilcox, Independence Elementary in St. Charles County; and Spanish teacher Sandra Wood, Maryville High School.
A committee comprised of teachers, business leaders and education organization leaders will choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year Sept. 9 after interviews with each finalist. The winner, finalists, semifinalists and Regional Teachers of the Year will be honored Oct. 21 at a banquet in Jefferson City.
The new Missouri Teacher of the Year will serve as the state’s nominee for the 2020 National Teacher of the Year.
The Missouri Teacher of the Year program recognizes the efforts of effective teachers in providing a quality education to their students. Shelly Parks, an English language arts teacher from Francis Howell North High School in St. Charles County, is the current Missouri Teacher of the Year.
DESE conducts the Missouri Teacher of the Year program with financial support provided by the Boeing Company and Bayer AG.
