As a community outreach project, Ozark Independent Living staff members recently contributed school supplies for distribution within OIL’s service region.
“The school supplies were given to Mtn. View Elementary,” said OIL Marketing Specialist Terry Hampton.
“We chose Mtn. View because a few weeks back, the Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce reached out to its members letting all of us know that the organizers of their community’s back-to-school fair would not be hosting the event this year,” Hampton explained. “We wanted to help in some small way because we know that many families are struggling, financially, and that schools are doing the best they can but still need support. We hope to do more community projects like this in the months ahead, especially because some of our usual outreach programs have been curtailed due to COVID-19 precautions.”
Based in West Plains, OIL is a nonprofit organization and disability resource center which offers consumer directed services and independent living services in Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Texas and Wright counties. For more information about OIL’s services call 256-8714, like “Ozark Independent Living” on Facebook or visit the website ozarkcil.com.
Hampton said that Mtn. View Elementary classes started Monday and the school could still use additional supplies.
“If anyone would like to drop off items at the OIL office, 109 Aid Ave., we will be happy to see that the school gets them,” Hampton said. “We do require anyone who comes to the office to wear a mask due to the high-risk demographic we serve. If anyone would like to drop off items, we can supply a mask if needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.