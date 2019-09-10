Dustin Harrison, West Plains building inspector, right, presents a proposed agreement between the city of West Plains and H&W Real Estate Investments to members of the city council Mayor Pro Tem Mike Topliff, left, and Mayor Jack Pahlmann. The agreement regarding utility access for a 60,000 square foot warehouse facility for West Plains Veterinary Supply was approved. Councilman Josh Cotter was also at the meeting and Councilwoman Jessica Nease attended via video conference.