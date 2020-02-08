According to the National Weather Service, there is the potential for Missouri to experience serious flooding again in only a few weeks. Last year’s damage repairs are ongoing, while emergency managers, meteorologists, engineers, farmers and residents monitor weather forecasts, anticipating another spring flood season.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is one way to protect homes, businesses or personal property, say agency officials. According to NFIP, just 6 inches of water can cause $52,000 in damage to a home. Statewide, NFIP paid more than $70 million in flood insurance claims to Missouri policyholders for damage in 2019.
After 2019’s historic flooding, one action residents and business owners should take immediately is to review their current flood insurance coverage or consider purchasing a flood insurance policy if they don’t have one.
Agency officials point out that most homeowner and business multi-peril policies do not cover flood damage, and a new policy takes 30 days to go into effect.
According to FEMA, flood insurance can pay up to $250,000 for damage to a house and up to $100,000 for its contents, and business owners can purchase coverage up to $500,000 for structures and up to $500,000 for contents. In addition, flood insurance pays for covered flood damage regardless of whether there is a federal disaster declaration, said officials. The average annual cost of an NFIP policy for homeowners is about $700. Anyone living in a community that participates in the National Flood Insurance Program may buy flood insurance, no matter where their home or business is located. Almost 25% of flood insurance claims come from areas not considered at high risk for flooding, officials add.
Individuals and business owners are encouraged to look over their own emergency plans and update as necessary to ensure they are sufficiently prepared. Officials encourage owners to ask the following questions:
- If you already have a policy – is your coverage amount adequate? - Do you have both structure and contents policies? These are separate coverage policies and amounts. Ask your insurance agent. - Do you rent? You can buy coverage for your personal property. Ask your agent about renter’s flood insurance.
Current soil saturation is above average for this time of year. Snowmelt runoff from the Rocky Mountains and ice jams on northern rivers all contribute to the amount and force of water flowing through the Missouri and Mississippi river systems. After two consecutive years of heavy moisture, flooding is a significant part of the 2020 spring outlook.
All are encouraged to call their insurance agents to review current policies or ask about a new policy for flooding. People can also contact the NFIP Help Center at 800-427-4661, ext. 4, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information go to FloodSmart.gov.
