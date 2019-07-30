A Bakersfield man continues to add to the list of charges filed against him after two alleged incidents that were reported in June and filed with prosecutors in July.
Adam Dewayne Bartlett, 28, was reportedly involved in an incident on June 9, when a woman who said she was giving Bartlett a ride contacted the Howell County Sheriff’s Department to let them know Bartlett had kicked her out of the vehicle, a black Chevrolet Tahoe.
The vehicle was found the next day when it was wrecked in the yard of a home on County Road 8800 with the license plates and title missing from it, according to Howell County Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Witnesses told the deputy at about 7:30 the night before, they heard a loud noise and saw Bartlett, whom they knew, leave the wrecked vehicle with two people in a car.
The next morning they reportedly saw Bartlett going through the Tahoe and heard him say it had “already been cleaned out.” The witnesses said they saw Bartlett leave the scene with another man driving a pickup truck.
On June 21, West Plains Police Officer John Murrell reported he spoke with a woman who said she, another woman and Bartlett had been staying at the West Plains Motel, and he had stolen her Chevrolet Silverado and made unauthorized purchases with her debit card earlier that morning.
The woman added that she had received a “fraud alert,” checked her bank account and noticed a “substantial” amount of money had been taken out without her permission. Surveillance video at a Community First Banking Company ATM showed Bartlett driving the pickup and attempting to make a transaction.
The witness reportedly identified both the truck and Bartlett.
Bartlett was arrested July 3 after he was found in possession of a key fob belonging to a rented 2019 Buick Encore that had been reported stolen.
Investigators reported Bartlett was driving the rental vehicle June 29 when he was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on a previous charge of first-degree tampering. The same vehicle was involved in a high-speed chase on June 30, Howell County authorities ending the pursuit when it entered Ozark County.
The Buick was reported stolen the next day. The key fob was found July 3 during a search warrant that also netted Bartlett drug and weapons charges. The vehicle had been rented by the mother of Bartlett’s “significant other,” according to court documents.
Additional charges in that arrest were unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon and controlled substances.
Bartlett has remained jailed since then, his total bail with the latest incidents totaling $39,000.
Court records from Howell County show he was sentenced in 2016 to three years in prison on a conviction of second-degree burglary and, in 2017, he was sentenced to three years in prison on a conviction of resisting arrest.
In Ozark County in 2015, Bartlett was sentenced to four years for possession of a controlled substance on a 2014 charge and three years on a 2015 charge of resisting arrest, the sentences to run consecutively.
The latter charge was the result of a three-day manhunt for Bartlett and another man in January 2015 in Ozark County, after Bartlett fled authorities attempting to arrest him on drug charges.
Court records do not show that Bartlett was sentenced to any type of probation in either county.
