A suspect driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Jonesboro, Ark., was arrested by officers with the West Plains Police Department following a traffic stop.
Giovanni Lane, 29, of Poplar Bluff, has been charged in Howell County with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substances, all felonies.
He has entered a plea of not guilty and was held in the Howell County Jail on $10,000 bond, posted on Oct. 15, according to court records.
The stop was initiated at about 8 a.m. Oct. 13 and Lane was reportedly taken into custody without incident. At the time of his arrest officers reported they recovered about 19.1 grams of a white crystal substance and drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.