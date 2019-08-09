Conventional problems sometimes call for unconventional solutions, or at least solutions that haven’t been considered for a long time.
Recent West Plains High School student Jeff Marlowe, who hasn’t had the most conventional life himself, believes he has the some of the answers to some of today’s social problems.
He plans on studying a combination of economics, political science and sociology and an eventual master’s degree in law.
He completed four semesters at Calvert Academy, an online accredited school that Marlowe says worked well for him. He attended three semesters total at West Plains High School, not enough to officially graduate from there, but got his GED certificate.
He has attended Boys State, a summer leadership and citizenship program sponsored by the American Legion for high school juniors, and debated policy as a member of the high school speech and debate team.
Now, he is attending college at Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) at Rolla, taking a double major in applied mathematics and public policy. He has political ambitions as well.
“Organizing groups is more important than politicking,” he mused. “If someone would elect me … It would be nice to do both, but I would like to build something first.”
His family traveled a lot due to his mother’s job, moving nine times in six years. He spent a year in the Bloomfield School District of Aztec, N.M., where the student population was about equal parts Navajo, Latino and Mormon. He didn’t share may interests with the Mormon students, so mostly hung out with the Navajo students, and saw the hardship they endured.
“Native Americans in the United States live in extreme, extreme poverty.” Witnessing that poverty and the effect it had on other children influenced him.
When the family moved to California, Marlowe experienced a touch of that poverty himself.
“We ate a lot of rice and eggs,” he said.
Decades of wealth disparity and climate change are issues he wants to tackle. He sees problems in a system where a few have incomes in excess of nine digits and about 45 million Americans are said to be living at or below poverty lines, according to the U.S. Census.
Marlowe describes himself as a student of the labor movement. “The Pullman strike, the IWW, all of these,” he says, naming a pivotal and widespread railroad strike that occurred in 1894, and a labor union founded in 1905 in Chicago, still active today.
One of the most prominent historical figures of the IWW, or Industrial Workers of the World, is founding member “Big Bill” Haywood, who led labor strikes during the first years of the Industrial Revolution and had a belief in the unification of workers beyond barriers of race and type of skill.
Haywood himself was influenced by the Pullman Strike and the Haymarket Riot that began as a peaceful 1886 demonstration of laborers working for shorter, eight-hour workdays but turned bloody at the hands of Chicago police, according to historians.
Marlowe also cites the example of Brace Belden, now 29, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America who joined a Kurdish militia in 2016, serving as a machine gunner in the People’s Protection Unit. In 2018, Belden got a job with Anchor Brewing Company in San Francisco and helped organize a union there.
Marlowe has a family history of fighting for change and “different” beliefs. His paternal grandmother marched for civil rights and his father marched in Greensboro, N.C. in the early ‘70s, where he was attacked by a Klansman.
He says he doesn’t condone violence, and believes organized strikes and mass protest can bring about change and gives the examples of movements in Britain and France.
“I think it is necessary for systemic mass action from below for change to occur throughout the system,” Marlowe adds.
“Citizens United created a tremendous disparity between the average Joe and the wealthy.” In 2010, Citizens United sued the Federal Election Commission and won a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave corporations and unions alike unprecedented freedoms.
The ruling came with the removal of restrictions on money used to electioneer in support of a particular candidate, and has since been criticized by opponents who say the freedoms now give lobbyists and special interest groups too much influence in the election process.
“I want a world where everybody has a roof over their head and warm food in their belly,” said Marlowe. “I want people to feel safe and part of a community, and not have to worry about literally starving. I want to leave the world a better place than I found it.”
He sees challenging the status quo as a means to that end and sums up his personal philosophy with a well-known Haywood quote: “If the workers are organized, all they have to do is to put their hands in their pockets and they have got the capitalist class whipped.”
