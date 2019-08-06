Members of the Thayer School Board recently held a regular monthly meeting, with votes taken on several agenda items, including an updated salary schedule for certain categories of noncertified staff.
Board members also decided during the July 25 session to offer employment to Ashley Orf as a second grade classroom aide/paraprofessional for the 2019-2020 school year.
Board members present were President Alan Pender, Vice President Bill Honeycutt, Treasurer Jared Underwood, Secretary Karen Cotham, William Franz and Deanna King-Smith. Member Mike Morris was absent.
An amendment was added to the minutes of the June meeting to specify that pricing for box seats at the football stadium will remain $250/box for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons.
Agenda items approved included the June financial report, the payment of bills and transfer of funds, the technology usage agreement and the annual health services report.
The conflict of interest ordinance/resolution policy was readopted.
A milk bid from Hiland Dairy and a bread bid from Harps Food Stores were approved.
TAX RATE HEARING
A tax rate hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Thayer High School library, 401 E. Walnut St.
The hearing is an opportunity for citizens to voice their opinions on proposed property tax collection rates to be set by the Thayer school district. The tax rate will be set in order to meet revenue requirements for the district’s fiscal year, which began July 1.
Assessed valuation in the district was reported at $24,231,843 in real estate and $8,749,000 in personal property in 2018, for a total of $32,981,643. This year, real estate taxes in the district were valued at $24,601,304 and personal property at $8,777,479, a total of $33,424,869.
District officials are proposing a tax levy of $3.6702 per $100 of assessed valuation, unchanged from 2018. It is estimated to provide $1,197,088 in tax revenue, including $433,127 in new revenue from new construction and improvements, district officials said.
The ceiling for the tax levy is set at $4.4599.
Information and a copy of the current district budget are available at the superintendent’s office, officials added.
