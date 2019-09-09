A Texas County man has been charged with first-degree harassment after allegedly stalking a woman he had a previous relationship with, including leaving notes that became increasing accusatory and threatening, according to a report submitted to prosecutors by Mtn. View Police Detective Stetson Schwien.
A summons has been issued for Mike Allen Crawford, 57, of Hartshorn. The charge is a felony.
The alleged victim told authorities she had been in a brief relationship with Crawford and in about mid-July, he went to her place of employment and left a signed note for her, then began coming to her house and knocking on the door. She added when she didn’t answer the door Crawford would park down the street and wait for her to leave the house.
The contact allegedly continued and began to turn negative when Crawford began to call the woman derogatory names in notes taped to the door and windows of her home, and left a pregnancy test at her front door.
Schwien said at that point the woman was advised to get an order of protection against Crawford and said she didn’t wish to press charges at that time, but would if the contact continued.
Crawford allegedly admitted to leaving the pregnancy test but denied leaving the notes, which matched the handwriting of other notes including the signed note left at Walmart, Schwien said.
In late July the alleged victim was confronted by Crawford at the home of one of her family members, reportedly telling her he couldn’t get her out of his mind and heart, and she told him to leave her alone.
Each of the next two days she reportedly found notes from Crawford on her vehicle seat and on her front door mat, and on the fourth day Crawford reportedly drove up to the woman’s house and cursed her in front of her boyfriend before throwing a note at her that accused her of breaking hearts and concluded by saying, “I have never known this kind of evil.”
Two days later, a five-page letter allegedly written by Crawford with content considered by law enforcement to be accusatory and emotionally abusive, intended to cause emotional distress, was received by the woman. In his statement to prosecutors, Schwien said Crawford “engaged in acts with the purpose of causing emotional distress” to the victim and “causing her to fear for her safety.”
