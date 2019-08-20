A total of 1,558 students began classes Monday morning for the first day of the 2019 fall semester at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP), university officials announced. That number is down from last year when 1,594 students had enrolled by the first day.
The current figures include enrollment numbers from MSU-WP’s extended campus in Mtn. Grove, online courses and early enrollees in the dual credit/dual enrollment classes being offered this fall at several area high schools.
“Smaller high school enrollments and low unemployment rates have led to significant enrollment decreases at two-year colleges across Missouri, so we’re pleased to see only a 2% difference from our tally last year,” said MSU-WP Chancellor Shirley Lawler.
“We’re encouraged to see increases in our online enrollment and in our dual credit programs at area high schools, and we’re excited about the potential enrollment growth in some of our newer academic programs, especially in the allied health and technology areas, which are filling a need for trained employees in our area,” she added.
Even with the slight decrease in enrollment, students taking online courses rose from 901 on the first day of the 2018 fall semester to 1,052 today. And, the number of students taking classes through dual credit increased from 310 last fall to 326 today.
Official enrollment numbers for 2019 will come on the census date, the 20th day of class after extended registration periods for dual credit/dual enrollment at area high schools and the Viticulture and Enology Science and Technology Alliance (VESTA) programs are in.
In addition to these students, 114 students are enrolled in the bachelor’s and master’s degree courses offered on site and via Zoom Web Conferencing by MSU’s Outreach Program on the West Plains campus.
For more information about MSU-WP, its programs and registration deadlines, visit wp.missouristate.edu or call 255-7955.
