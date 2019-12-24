A Mtn. View man has been charged with felony first-degree domestic assault resulting in a serious physical injury after allegedly choking his wife to the point of being unconscious several times and injecting her with methamphetamine against her will.
Kenny L. Dean, 42, was also charged with armed criminal action, second-degree assault and tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution, all felonies. The incident reportedly happened on Sept. 4 and charges were filed Nov. 14, according to court records.
Dean was arrested Dec. 15 at Mtn. View and released with $100,000 bail. The incident was investigated by Deputy Dylan Webb of the Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
The alleged victim told Webb she had been choked to the point of losing consciousness several times that day, and had been unwillingly injected with methamphetamine by Dean. She stated the incident happened in their home and that it hadn’t been the first time he choked her, but it was the first time she had passed out because of it.
Webb noted her voice seemed hoarse and she explained it was due to the trauma to her neck. She had bruises on her neck and other parts of her body in various stages of healing that suggested she had been the victim of ongoing abuse, Webb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.