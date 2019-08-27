A convicted sex offender who moved to West Plains from the state of Washington without notifying law enforcement has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender in Howell County and being a fugitive from out of state.
A warrant with a $50,000 bond has been issued for David Lee Wilson, 37, Utah Street.
West Plains Police Detective Joe Neuschwander reported he had conducted a forensic examination on a cell phone that had allegedly been used by a 13-year-old girl to exchange 1,102 text messages with Wilson between May 21 and Aug. 12.
When Wilson was interviewed by police officers, he reportedly admitted he had been having online conversations with the girl for about 14 months on three different social media applications and with her mother for about 12 months.
Wilson reportedly denied the conversations with either had been sexual in nature. The forensic investigation revealed Wilson’s conversations with the alleged victim included professions of love between the two and Wilson asking questions about her favorite color and animal, plus links to three news stories about the abduction, rape or murder of children in Missouri.
On Aug. 10, Wilson moved to West Plains as his online relationship with the girl’s mother progressed and had been living with her and the girl since, Neuschwander reported.
Wilson reportedly told investigators he had used a fake profile name to sign up for email and social media applications because his online activity violated the conditions of his sex offender status, and first identified himself as David Fairfield to local officers.
He also reportedly admitted to having frequent online conversations with several minor children, identifying them by first name and the state where they lived, and told investigators he communicated with them for the purpose of “assisting them through difficult times.”
Wilson is a Level 3 offender, required to register for life after a 2004 conviction and considered an offender with a high risk to the community due to the potential for offending again, Neuschwander added.
Wilson allegedly walked through People’s Park on Broadway multiple times and had taken the girl’s cell phone to the middle school in violation of the terms of his sex offender status.
He said he did not register as a sex offender in Howell County because he knew he had already violated the law in Washington by not notifying authorities when he left and would be discovered, Neuschwander reported.
The Pierce County, Wash., sheriff’s department has been contacted and it is expected a warrant will be issued from that state for probation violation, according to court documents.
