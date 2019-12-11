An Ellsinore man has been arrested in Howell County on felony charges out of Carter County after he allegedly subjected a child to repeated sexual contact beginning when the child was 12 years old.
Paul Edward Kearbey, 47, Ellsinore, was taken into custody at 5:55 p.m. Sunday at the sheriff’s department on charges of first-degree statutory sodomy involving a victim younger than 14 years old and displaying a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument in a threatening manner, statutory sodomy with a victim less than 14 years old involving deviant acts and tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution.
Kearbey is held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Carter County Sheriff Richard J. Stephens, in documents submitted to prosecutors, said the investigation began Sept. 19 when a caller reported a 14-year-old was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with an adult male.
The alleged victim was interviewed on Sept. 26 at the Child Advocacy Center in West Plains and reportedly disclosed that Kearbey, who lived with the child’s mother, had initiated sexual contact several times.
In a later interview the child told investigators that attempts to tell Kearbey “no” when he initiated the sexual contact result in him becoming angry, throwing items and threatening the child not to tell anyone.
In an interview with the sheriff, Kearbey reportedly told Stephens the sexual abuse began in 2016 when the child was about 12 years old and continued until the fall of 2018, when the child and mother moved out of the Ellsinore-area home.
Kearbey also reportedly said the incidents took place while the mother was at work or otherwise out of the home. At the conclusion of the interview he was warned not to have any contact with the child or mother regarding the charges, further being advised that to do so could be considered witness tampering.
Kearbey reportedly told Stephens he understood and agreed not to contact either the child or mother.
On Dec. 4 the child’s mother allegedly received two phone calls from Kearbey. She told law enforcement that during the phone calls Kearney told her his attorney said if Kearbey was arrested for the assaults she would lose custody of her children because of her failure to protect them, and she “needed to stop this,” Stephens reported
Two text messages reportedly sent by Kearbey the same day appeared to encourage the woman to “stop it” or “get the truth out of” the child.
Kearbey is a registered sex offender convicted of offenses against children in 2006, Stephens added. Court records show Kearbey pleaded guilty in 2006 to endangering the welfare of a child and was given a three-year sentence.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol sex offender registry lists Kearbey as a Tier III offender, the strictest level of offender, with a lifetime registration requirement, and he must report to law enforcement every 90 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.