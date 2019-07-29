Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Monday that former City Clerk for Winona, Terri Denton, 44, has been sentenced after pleading guilty June 4 to one count of Class C felony receiving stolen property.
The guilty plea was made before 37th Circuit Associate Judge Sandra West in Shannon County Court, who issued the sentence.
“Our public officials should operate with honesty and integrity,” said Schmitt. “I’m pleased to see that justice was served in the case of former city clerk of Winona, Terri Denton, who stole thousands of taxpayer dollars from the city. This is yet another example of the attorney general’s office working to root out fraud and corruption across Missouri.”
Denton was employed as city clerk for over 20 years. Following a complaint by the Winona Chief of Police, an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the state auditor’s office examined the alleged mismanagement of funds between 2015 and 2017 by Denton.
Auditors discovered about $42,500 in undeposited cash while Denton was employed as city clerk. Investigators with the Missouri Highway Patrol interviewed Denton, who admitted to the theft of “somewhere between $2,000 and $4,000” in cash that had accumulated in the city vault.
Denton admitted the cash was used to pay personal expenses.
Her employment with the city was terminated in September 2017 as the investigation into the missing money ended.
At the sentencing hearing held July 23, Judge West sentenced Denton to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, suspended execution of sentence, and placed Denton on five years of supervised probation. If probation is revoked, the judge can order the incarceration to take effect.
Denton was also ordered to serve 30 days of immediate shock incarceration in the Shannon County Jail and has been ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and pay $4,000 in restitution, with interest.
Finally, Denton was ordered to write a letter of apology to the city of Winona for her theft.
“Last year’s audit of the city of Winona detailed a serious violation of public trust that defrauded taxpayers of their hard-earned dollars,” said Auditor Nicole Galloway, responding to news of the sentencing. “I appreciate the work of law enforcement to ensure justice for taxpayers and value our partnership to hold the former clerk accountable for her wrongdoing.”
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the state auditor’s office and Missouri Attorney General Investigator David Southard investigated this case. Assistant Attorney General Tony Brown prosecuted the case.
