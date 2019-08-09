Gov. Mike Parson on Friday morning ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at government buildings across the state Monday, in honor of Rep. Rebecca Roeber of Lee’s Summit.
Rep. Roeber, 61, died unexpectedly in her sleep July 30 of unknown causes.
“We are saddened by the passing of Representative Roeber and offer our sincere condolences to her husband and family,” Gov. Parson said. “Having served five years in the Missouri House and 17 years as an educator, Rebecca was a dedicated public servant with a kind, compassionate heart. She will be truly missed, and we will always remember the difference she made in our state.”
Rep. Roeber was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2014 after serving 17 years as an educator in the Raytown School District.
She was chair of the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee and a strong advocate for school choice and the betterment of Missouri students, according to the governor’s office.
The flags will be flown at half-staff the day Rep. Roeber is laid to rest.
