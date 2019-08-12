The Child Advocacy Center’s annual Balloon Glow will begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Heart of the Ozarks Fairgrounds on north U.S. 63 in West Plains.
Touted as an evening of family fun for all ages, the event will start with a musical performance by Brother Paint, made up of duo Will Brotherton and Jared Painter, while guests enjoy local food trucks and concessions and kid-friendly activities.
At dusk, the Balloon Glow will light up the night with five hot air balloons and the evening will culminate with a fireworks finale.
Parking is $5 per car load, with $5 admission per adult and $3 per child for children ages 12 and younger.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Child Advocacy Center South Central in West Plains, which provides forensic investigative services to children with allegations of abuse, neglect, drug endangerment, witness to a crime and exploitation.
The Child Advocacy Center South Central provided services to children from Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Texas and Wright counties.
