A West Plains man has been charged with second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more after being found sleeping at the Ozarks Medical Center emergency room in possession of almost 100 packs of cigarettes and other tobacco products.
Destry Don Shed, 31, Columbus Street, was arrested March 17 and is held on $5,000 bail, according to court records.
Shed allegedly broke into the Dollar Mart on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on March 10, taking a large amount of cigarettes, hair dye, pipe tobacco, cologne and other items. The store has been closed for some time.
During his investigation of the incident, West Plains Police Officer Josh Wichowski learned Shed might be involved in the theft and, at about 4 a.m. March 11, Shed was found in the emergency room lobby, sleeping on a table.
Wichowski reported Shed had two bags with cartons of cigarettes and cologne sticking out of the bags and side pockets. There were 94 packs of cigarettes, plus two cartons, two cans of chewing tobacco, a large pack of pipe tobacco, plus four boxes of hair dye, five boxes of spray cologne and multiple screen protectors.
Shed allegedly admitted he had entered the business through a sliding glass door at the back of the building, and that he had sold about 30 packs of cigarettes for $3 each and also given some away.
