More than a million Missourians hit the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in the 2020 primary election. In addition to state races, a number of local elections were also up for grabs, some of which were hotly contested.
According to unofficial election results from the Howell County Clerk’s Office, the county had a voter turnout of 32.16%, a few percentage points higher than the statewide average for Tuesday’s election.
Of the 8,620 ballots cast, 88.71% were on the Republican ticket, which had two contested county races and one heated three-way race for the Republican 33rd State Senate nomination.
A NEW SHERIFF
In the race for Howell County Sheriff, Brent Campbell of Caulfield won with a clear majority, receiving 5,583 votes to Bryan Hogan’s 1,739 votes.
“I’m excited and this has been a humbling experience,” said Campbell during a visit to the Quill on Wednesday morning. “I want to thank everyone in Howell County and I’m looking forward to building relationships that will have a positive impact on the community.”
He added that, as a current Howell County deputy, he has already started working with retiring Sheriff Mike Shannon and talking with fellow deputies to help ease the transition process and learn what needs to change around the department.
Hogan, Willow Springs police chief, was on vacation and unavailable for comment.
NORTHERN COMMISSIONER
Voters in the northern half of Howell County got to decide on the four-way race for Northern District commissioner. Calvin Wood won with 1,149 votes, beating out Jake Clinton’s 916 votes, Kathleen Hensley’s 551 votes and Donald Brotherton’s 275 votes.
“I appreciate people giving me the opportunity to serve as their northern commissioner,” Wood told the Quill. “And I want to thank my wife for helping me through the campaign and I want to thank my opponents for running a good, clean campaign.”
Wood said he has a few weeks of vacation time saved up which he will use to familiarize himself with the administration side of being on the commission and working with current Northern Commissioner Bill Lovelace, who is retiring, in the transition.
According to County Clerk Kelly Waggoner, that even though Campbell and Wood will be running unopposed in November, they must wait until after the results of the November general election are in before they can be sworn in on Dec. 31. Their terms officially begin Jan. 1, 2021.
SENATE DISTRICT 33
There was a three-way race for the Republican nomination for the 33rd Senate seat between candidates 142nd House District Rep. Robert Ross, 155th District Rep. Karla Eslinger and former 144th District Rep. Van Kelly.
In a race that came down to the wire, Eslinger had a last second surge in returns and secured 12,701 votes. Ross, who led much of the night as the returns came in, received 12,559 votes.
Eslinger’s margin of victory was less than a half percent, meaning Ross could ask for a recount if he chose, but he released a statement Wednesday morning conceding the victory to Eslinger and thanking her, Kelly and the voters in the Ozarks for turning out to vote on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, we came up short and although this isn’t the outcome I was hoping for, I want to congratulate Karla Eslinger for running a strong and successful campaign about her ideas for the future of this state," said Ross. "I look forward to working with Karla as our next state senator."
Kelly received 8,958 votes, nearly 30% of his votes came from Wright County where he resides.
A staffer with Eslinger’s campaign told the Quill that Eslinger is thankful for everyone, including her opponents and her family with whom she was spending time after a long night on Tuesday.
Eslinger will face Democratic nominee Tammy Harty of Doniphan in the November general election.
HOUSE RACES
State House District 143, which covers Oregon, Shannon, Dent counties and the western part of Reynolds County saw a five-way race for the seat.
Former Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ron Copeland won with 3,630 votes, beating challengers Frank DeVenuto’s 1,768 votes, Jaret Holden’s 1,608 votes, Jack Bates’ 601 votes and William R. Parsons’ 495 votes.
In a tight race for District 142, which covers Texas County, southern Phelps and Pulaski counties and the northeast corner of Howell County, Texas County Deputy Sheriff Bennie Cook won with 3,102 votes, narrowly beating Terry Brown’s 2,821 votes. David J. Giarratano garnered 297 votes.
There are no candidates on the Democrat ticket for the 142nd and 143rd districts.
In a two-way race for District 155, former West Plains resident and Southern Hills owner Travis Smith won with 5,484 votes, defeating challenger Joe Combs’ 3,758 votes.
Smith will face Democrat Mike Lind of Thornfield in the November election.
OREGON, SHANNON AND
TEXAS COUNTIES
In other county races, Oregon County saw 2,627 votes cast, a 37.14% voter turnout.
In the race for Oregon County Sheriff, incumbent Eric King beat challenger Kevin Franklin Jotz with 1,801 votes to 519 votes.
In a three-way race for 2nd District Associate Commissioner, Terry Cline won with 543 votes, beating Daniel Weyland’s 360 votes and Jerry Granger’s 308 votes.
Texas County had only one contested countywide race, for public administrator. Tina Garrett won with 2,097 votes, beating Ashley Applegate’s 1,573 votes and Shalena Purcell’s 985 votes
There were two contested countywide elections in Shannon County. In a close race for sheriff, incumbent Darrin W. Brawley was reelected with 1,167 votes to Steven Ray Hogan’s 1,110 votes. In the four-way race for coroner, incumbent Sam Murphy won reelection with 745 votes, beating Eugene Dodson’s 710 votes, Chester Brewer’s 403 votes and Corinna Barnes-Fulk’s 295 votes.
Shannon County voters also voted in the race for the 25th State Senate seat, which Jason Bean won with 12,789 votes, beating Jeff Shawan’s 5,761 votes, Eddy Justice’s 4,920 votes and Stephen Carroll Cookson’s 4,220 votes.
The vote totals are from the entire district which spans counties in southeastern Missouri.
OZARK, DOUGLAS AND
WRIGHT COUNTIES
In Ozark County, there were four contested elections countywide and one question on the ballot for voters in Bakersfield.
In a close race for sheriff, Cass Martin won with 1,563 votes defeating challenger Curtis Dobbs with 1,415 votes. In the race for Eastern District commissioner, Gary Lee Collins won with 767 votes, beating Jay Smith’s 598 votes. For Western District commissioner, Layne Nance won with 628 votes, beating Shane Ledbetter’s 560 votes and Robert Merriman’s 375 votes.
In the race for assessor, incumbent Jama M. Berry won with 1,710 votes, beating Karen Cunningham’s 1,018 votes and Jennifer Cole’s 202 votes. In Bakersfield, voters decided whether to forgo elections for city officers if the positions were uncontested. The measure was approved 29 to 5.
There were three contested countywide elections in Douglas County.
Incumbent Sheriff Chris Degase won reelection, beating challenger Ben Peebles with 3,153 to 733 votes. In the race for county commissioner of District One, Travis Cheney won with 749 votes, beating Derek Wilkerson’s 456 votes, Craig Cunningham’s 380 votes and Todd Plank’s 292 votes. For commissioner of District Two, Bradley Loveless won with 563 votes, defeating Johnny Burkdoll’s 502 votes, Jason Story’s 382 votes, Mark Blakey’s 276 votes and Shannon Porter’s 171 votes.
In Wright County, there were four contested countyide elections. In the race for Sheriff, Alfred “Sonny” Byerley won with 1,786 votes, beating Mike Ross’ 1,341 votes and Bobby Willhite’s 1,330 votes.
In the race for Eastern District Commissioner, incumbent Randy Pamperien won with 1,270 votes, beating Dan Parker’s 819 votes. For Western District Commissioner, Tommy Kingery won with 994 votes, beating incumbent Mike A. Sherman’s 729 votes and Clinton Whorton’s 596 votes.
In the race for county assessor Rachel Willhite won with 2,214 votes, beating Jeff Bettendorf’s 1,089 votes and Dustin C. Arnall’s 902 votes.
STATEWIDE RESULTS
Statewide Mike Parson secured the Republican nomination for re-election to his seat as governor. He will face off against State Auditor Nicole Galloway, who won the Democratic nomination, Libertarian candidate Rik Combs and Green Party candidate Jerome H. Bauer in November.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe secured the Republican nomination to retain his office. Kehoe will be challenged by Democrat Alissia Canady, Libertarian Bill Slantz and Green Party Kelley Dragoo in November.
In the Democratic primary for Attorney General, Richard Finneran beat Elad Gross, 271,436 to 218,473 votes. Finneran will face off against Republican incumbent Eric Schmitt and Libertarian candidate Kevin Babcock.
The general election will be held Nov. 3. The deadline to register to vote in that election is Oct. 7 in Missouri.
To register visit www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register.
