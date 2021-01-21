This week, Cedarhurst Senior Living in West Plains hosted a COVID-19 vaccination event, during which Walgreens pharmacy team members administered 28 Moderna vaccines to 15 residents and 13 staff members, according to facility officials.
The vaccinations were part of the Missouri’s Phase 1B round of vaccinations which started last Friday. Walgreens officials earlier this month announced it planned to finish giving first doses of vaccines in skilled nursing facilities across the country by Jan. 25, an initiative begun in late December.
“I felt like it was Christmas all over again,” said said Cedarhurst Chief Wellness Officer Angie Keeven, describing her reaction to learning Cedarhurst would be receiving a round of vaccines. “We want to get everyone vaccinated so we can get back to hopefully being open and getting back to normal.”
She said Cedarhurst will have two more rounds of vaccinations for residents, staffers and third-party providers who aren’t able to get the vaccine through their employers.
The next round is set for Feb. 15, and the the third round on March 15 will offer the second dose for those who have already had their first.
Keeven said that, so far, residents and staff have only experienced minor side effects from the vaccine.
“When I got mine, my arm was sore for a day, but then it was fine after that,” she said.
She added that in order to celebrate the event, a small tropical-theme party was held for the residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.