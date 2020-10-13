University of Missouri Extension Horticulture Field Specialist Patrick Byers will make three presentations in a free webinar series from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays starting this week: “Getting Started with Specialty Crops,” “Protected Growing Structures for Specialty Crops” and “Value Added Opportunities for Fruit Crops.”
The American Small Farm Webinar Series of webinars is offered free of charge by the Ozark Farmers Agriculture Co-op in place of its annual conference, Bringing Back the American Small Farm. This year’s conference was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants may register for one or two webinars, or the whole series, by going online to www.eventbrite.com and searching for “American Small Farm Webinar.”
Byers’ first presentation, offered during this week’s webinar, will focus on farmers interested in specialty crops like fruit, flowers, nuts and mushrooms, and helping them get started.
After a presentation from Missouri State University Professor of Environmental Plant Sciences and natural Resources Jennifer Morganthaler on fall vegetable gardening, Byers said he will share guidance on maximizing productivity and profitability with all aspects considered.
"Making an investment in growing specialty crops can be expensive, but if you can get that money back it's worth it," Byers explained. The topics are said to be of broad interest and useful to beginners or experienced growers.
The second workshop from Byers will be included in the Oct. 22 webinar, and covers growing under structures like high tunnels and caterpillar tunnels in order to manage risk for specialty crop growers; benefits of this method include environmental controls.
"For example, a tomato crop growing outside can be destroyed by too much rain, but by growing in a structure, that can be controlled," Byers said.
Byers will be joined in that session by Marilyn Odneal and Jeremy Emery discussing raspberries in high tunnels, Dr. Hwei-Yiing Johnson giving a demonstration of composting in a high tunnel, and Dr. Clement Akotsen-Mensah presenting an introduction to an integrated pest management program.
A walkthrough at the MU Fruit Station in Mtn. Grove will be part of that session.
In the Oct. 29 webinar, value added opportunities covered in Byers' third presentation will provide information on methods of extending product stability of crops, including preservation methods such making jellies, syrups, wine, juices and health product ingredients like drink additives. These methods extend the selling time for crops and enhance profitability, he explained.
In that session, Patrice and Craig Jennings will join Byers in a tour of a certified kitchen at Three Oaks Farm.
The series is offered by OFAC in partnership with University of Missouri Extension and the Missouri State University Darr College of Agriculture.
