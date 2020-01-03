An Ozark County resident has been arrested on charges related to the Sept. 21, 2019, theft of about 23 vehicle titles and several firearms.
Anthony Scott Collins, 34, Tecumseh, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Sunday at the Oregon County Jail on one count each of charges of first-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more and stealing a motor vehicle, along with five charges of stealing a firearm.
Collins also had an outstanding warrant on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of first-degree burglary and is held on $15,000 bail, according to court records.
A warrant was issued on the latest charges on Dec. 17.
Howell County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Buddy Thompson investigated a burglary at a home on County Road 1120. The reporting party told Thompson the homeowner had been out of state and she was looking after the property in his absence. She discovered vehicle titles, firearms and jewelry were missing from the home.
During the investigation, Collins was reportedly interviewed and allegedly admitted to being present during the burglary and implicated two other men in the crime, adding a fourth man had some of the guns and may have sold them.
Thompson eventually spoke to a woman who told him Collins had brought titles and firearms to her home, and handed over about 23 vehicle titles, mostly in the victim’s name, and told the investigator the guns were no longer there.
More titles allegedly stolen by Collins were handed over during the investigation, one of them belonging to the victim and the others associated with an Oregon County burglary that Collins had reportedly confessed to.
It was discovered the person named by Collins as having some of the guns had sold them, and four of the firearms were eventually recovered. The individual that sold the guns reportedly told law enforcement he had gotten them from Collins, along with several pieces of jewelry reported stolen that were also recovered from the same person.
Additionally, Collins has active cases in Ozark County on charges of second-degree burglary and two counts of forgery; in Oregon County on charges of first-degree burglary, receiving stolen property and stealing; and in Howell County charges of first-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.