A Birch Tree resident has been arrested and charged with first-degree domestic assault after allegedly striking and injuring a family member during an altercation at the family member’s residence.
Ronald Gene Chitwood, 31, was arrested Friday at his home.
Shannon County Deputy Dustin Lyon reported that on Friday he was dispatched to a clinic in Winona where he spoke with a man who had a large knot on his forearm that was bleeding.
The man alleged to Lyon that Chitwood had hit him during an argument and told the man he “wished he was dead” before hitting him on the arm and shoulder.
The family member said it wasn’t the first time Chitwood had struck him, but it was the first time he reported it because the attacks were becoming worse and he was afraid Chitwood would eventually kill him.
When Chitwood was asked about the incident by Shannon County Sheriff Darrin Brawley, he reportedly said he didn’t remember anything about the altercation except hitting the alleged victim, adding that sometimes when he gets mad he “blacks out” and doesn’t remember anything about what happened.
Chitwood is held on $50,000 bail, according to court records.
