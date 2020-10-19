A Peace Valley man who entered an Alford plea on a charge of first-degree involuntary manslaughter about 4.5 years after a fatal vehicle accident has been sentenced to five years in prison, according to court records.
Kevin M. Stephens, 37, entered the plea in August, not admitting guilt but conceding there was enough evidence presented for a reasonable jury to find him guilty.
The plea was entered before 37th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Steven Privette, who sentenced Stephens on Friday.
The accident happened at 4:35 p.m. on April 22, 2015, on Highway 17, a mile north of Junction Hill school, when Stephens' southbound 2003 GMC pickup truck reportedly crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Chevrolet van driven by David Riley, 32, of West Plains, head-on.
Riley was pronounced dead at the scene and Stephens was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. Stephens was charged in December 2016 by grand jury indictment.
In a probable cause statement submitted to prosecutors by Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G Cpl. J.C. Howell, who investigated the crash, Howell noted that evidence at the scene indicated Stephens made no attempt to avoid the crash, apply his brakes or take any evasive action to avoid the collision.
Howell reported Stephens’ toxicology results, obtained from Cox Medical Center after Stephens was admitted for his injuries, showed that. at the time of the crash, Stephens was under the influence of amphetamines, meth, cannabinoids and opiates.
Case notes submitted by multiple doctors and staff members indicated the need for Stephens to have follow-up care to address abuse of multiple substances, Howell stated in court documents, adding at the time of the report that Stephens’ license was revoked at the time of the crash and he had had three active point revocations and two license suspensions due to failure to appear file.
Court records show Riley’s surviving wife Katelyn and their two minor children were awarded a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Stephens in March 2016.
