A West Plains man was arrested Monday morning at a home on Webster Street after allegedly barricading himself inside and failing to respond to officers’ orders that he leave the home.
According to West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli, James Dale Campbell, 21, East Maple Street, was wanted on 12 city warrants along with charges of failure to obey lawful orders of a police officer and interference with an arrest.
At about 8:40 a.m. Monday a city officer spotted Campbell and, knowing he had several active warrants, attempted to approach him when Campbell ran to the house on Webster Street and secured the door behind him.
Officers attempted to communicate with Campbell over a public address system and call him by phone, but Campbell did not exit the residence. Officers searched the home with consent from a resident and Campbell reportedly also ignored verbal commands from officers even though they could hear movement coming from a crawl space under the home.
Campbell was located in the crawlspace and taken into custody and transported to the city jail, Monticelli said.
