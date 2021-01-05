Despite a decrease in the average number of vehicles on Missouri’s roads in 2020, the number of traffic fatalities in Missouri increased by nearly 10%, with 971 fatalities being reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, compared to 881 in 2019.
Of the 971 deaths, 30% occurred in the Troop C area which covers the St. Louis metro area and its surrounding counties.
Arkansas also saw an increase in traffic fatalities in 2020 with 614 deaths occurring on the state’s roads, compared to 503 in 2019, according to Arkansas’ Department of Public Safety.
In the nine-county Troop G area, which includes Howell County, 44 fatalities were reported for 2020, compared to 42 in 2019. Thirty-one of those deaths involved people not wearing safety devices, such as a seat belt or a helmet, when riding an ATV or motorcycle.
Sgt. Jeff Kinder, Troop G’s public information officer, said he was surprised by the figures.
“We saw traffic decrease this year, but the percentage of speeding tickets increased sharply,” Kinder said. He mentioned that most of the fatal and serious injury crashes happened on secondary roads, such as lettered highways and two-lane state routes. In addition, he said, most of the wrecks involved vehicles running off the road, striking objects, and the drivers of the vehicles often did not wear seat belts.
According to Kinder, the cause of most of the crashes had to do with driver impairment, distracted driving and speeding.
Kinder said, statistically, a driver in Missouri will experience a crash once every 10 years, and that it’s important for drivers to improve their chances of surviving or avoiding serious injury.
“You can improve your odds by wearing a seat belt, obeying the speed limit, not driving impaired and slowing down when the weather is bad,” he explained.
Troop G’s first two fatalities of 2020 happened after a head-on crash between two vehicles Jan. 14 on U.S. 160, a mile east of South Fork. The last fatality occurred in a single-vehicle crash that killed a teen on Christmas Eve, on Highway 181, 3 miles north of Dora.
The deadliest month of 2020 for the nine-county region was June, with eight traffic-related deaths reported. Of those eight deaths, seven were not wearing seat belts, according to the crash reports. Troop G includes, in addition to Howell County, the counties of Ozark, Douglas, Wright, Texas, Shannon, Oregon, Carter and Reynolds.
In its 2020 “Year in Review” report, the Missouri Department of Transportation noted that seat belt usage in the state was down by 1.6% compared to 2019, but the percentage of unbuckled deaths increased 2% from 2019 to 66% in 2020.
The report estimates, based on average survival rates, that if everyone involved in those crashes had buckled up, more than 240 people who were killed would still be alive today.
MoDOT and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety have recently announced a new strategic highway safety plan with the focus on reducing the fatalities and serious injuries on Missouri roads by 2025.
For more information or to view the plan visit www.savemolives.com.
