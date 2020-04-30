Warrants were issued April 24 for Isaiha Thomas Clay Gibson, 19, Brighton, and Andrew J. Proschuto, 56, Springfield, each with a $10,000 bond.
West Plains Police Officer Brandon Romans reported on Jan. 17 Gibson possessed counterfeit checks in the name of Gary Sexton Auctioneers, on a West Plains Bank and Trust account.
Romans reported Gibson cashed three checks totaling $14,188.87 and Proschuto cashed another three checks totaling $14,202.82, for a loss of $28,391.69.
Sexton reported the alleged crime on Jan. 25, telling investigators he still had original checks the forgeries had been cashed on, and that he hadn’t signed the checks but his signature had been forged on each of them.
He also did not authorize the writing or cashing of the checks and does not know the suspects, Sexton added in a report to police.
West Plains Bank and Trust employees reportedly also provided photos of the suspects, Romans reported.
