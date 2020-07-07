Four Alton residents were hurt when a car crashed into a horse-drawn vehicle at 8:35 p.m. Sunday on Highway 19, a mile north of Alton, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. M.T. Weakley with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported James K. Collins, 53, of Alton, was northbound in a 1998 GMC 2500 that rear-ended the horse-drawn vehicle, causing both vehicles to run off the right side of the road.
The report shows the horse-drawn vehicle was driven by John A. Hostetler, 20, with two passengers David A. Hostetler, 18, and Lovina A. Hostetler, 17; all three are from Alton.
According to the report, Lovina Hostetler suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains, and then to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Minor injuries were reported for the other three involved, and they were taken to the OMC Clinic in Alton.
Collins was reportedly wearing a seat belt.
According to Troop G Public Information Officer Sgt. Jeff Kinder, the horse was removed from the scene with little to no injury reported.
Cpl. Weakley was assisted at the scene by Msgt. S.L. Nelson.
