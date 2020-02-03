Twenty teams filled the arena of the West Plains Civic Center Jan. 25 for the 17th annual Trivia Night benefitting Grizzly Athletics at Missouri State University-West Plains.
The event, hosted by the Grizzly Booster Club, raised $6,000 for the program, organizers said.
More than 175 trivia buffs took part in answering 10 rounds of questions, organizers said, adding that a large team of volunteers makes the event successful each year.
A team of area residents dressed as characters from “Alice in Wonderland” took home the traveling trophy and first place in the table decorating contest this year. Members included Cody Sanders, Lane Schilmoeller, Ferrand Crawford, Terry Hampton, Tracy Fenske, John Fenske, Bobby Marcak and Jay Ryan.
Team members also received an “I Am On The Winning Team” shirt, an umbrella courtesy of Ozark Independent Living and a candy jar from the Drago College Store.
Second place went to the trivia buffs Mark Lewis, Katie Dudden, Keri Elrod, Shelby Bates, Kristopher Bates, Jack Bates, Brenda Polyard and Eryn Walters. Second place team members received a shirt and a cup from the Drago College Store.
Third place went to the team of Nick Schmitt, Josh Cotter, Janet Rackley, Amy Schmitt, Andrew Bailey, Greg Carter, Emily Gibson and Krista Tate. Third place team members received a Grizzly golf shoe bag and several items of Grizzly “swag.”
At the end of trivia play, judges discovered there was a tie for third place between three teams. To determine the third-place winner, the contest’s tie-breaker rules went into play.
Prior to the start of the contest, all teams were required to submit a guess for the number of questions they would answer correctly, without going over. The team whose guess was closest to the number of questions answered correctly was named the third-place winner.
Teams also competed in a table decorating contest, which went to the “Alice in Wonderland” team. Team members will join MSU-WP Chancellor Shirley Lawler for dinner as their prize for the table decorating contest, organizers said.
A 50/50 giveaway also was held and was won by Helen Ryan of West Plains. With a grand total of $705, she received $353, organizers said.
Event coordinators also said they would like to thank the many area businesses and individuals who served as category, food and prize sponsors. They include presenting sponsor the West Plains Civic Center; catering sponsors Pizza Shack and Putnam Food Service; and ategory and prize sponsors Arvest Bank, Chadwick Peterson AllState, Don’s Auto Service, Drago College Store, Edward Jones – Kevin Gleghorn, Donna Frey, Flo Fitness Studio, Gary’s Tire, Grennan Communications, Hirsch Feed and Farm Supply, KC Garage, Kiko Japanese Steakhouse, Mayfield Auto Repair LLC, Mega Motorsports, Frank and Jill Mydler, Outpost Motorsports, Ozark Independent Living, Ozark Quick Lube, Pizza Shack, Putnam Food Service, Smitty & Company, Squires and Squires Investments Inc., State Farm – Ramona Heiney, Wayward Sons Productions, West Plains Electric Supply Inc., and Wood and Huston Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.