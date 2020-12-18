A Pomona woman is wanted by law enforcement, charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location after she allegedly sold fentanyl and methamphetamine to an undercover officer twice, near schools.
Theresa Smith, 51, has been issued two warrants, with a bond of $25,000 set on each of the charges, according to court records.
In reports submitted to prosecutors, an undercover agent of the South Central Drug Task Force stated that in August they purchased three capsules from Smith. The capsules reportedly contained a substance Smith claimed to be fentanyl, a highly potent opioid, and were allegedly purchased from her in the parking lot of the Ridge Crest hotel, which is within 2,000 feet of the Ozark Horizon State School on Wayhaven Avenue.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab results reportedly showed the substance to be methamphetamine instead of fentanyl.
In October, the same agent, still undercover, said they bought another three capsules containing 1/10 gram each of fentanyl from Smith in the parking lot of Eastside Package, located within 700 feet of Ozark Christian Academy on Bratton Avenue.
The substance was tested by the patrol crime lab and was confirmed to be fentanyl, court documents show.
